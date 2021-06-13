Police Arrest One Suspect Who Shot 13 People In Downtown Austin, Texas

The police have arrested one person, and are seeking another suspect over a mass shooting IN downtown Austin, Texas.

The City of Austin is reeling after early morning gunplay interrupted a night of revelry.

Now, law enforcement has revealed they have arrested one of two suspects who shot into a crowd on June 12 and left 14 people injured.







The Austin Police Department released a statement detailing the particulars of the incident. The report says that at 1:24 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of E. 6th Street to find mayhem.

The police immediately stepped in, taking six victims to the hospital, while Austin-Travis County EMS carried three of the injured to the hospital.

Five of those injured either drove themselves to the hospital or had someone take them in for medical attention. As of publishing, eleven of the victims were in stable condition. The other two, remain in critical condition.

Investigators are working to bring justice to those assaulted, however, little information has been shared, thus they are basing a lot of their research on surveillance video and other footage from surrounding cameras (possibly from cell phones).

The police have pointed to two possible suspects. Detectives believe a shoot-out started after two people got into an argument.

They also believe that this was an isolated incident.

Detectives are asking for tips to be sent to APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-TIPS. The community is encouraged to use their Crime Stoppers tip line