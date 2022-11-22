Police Chief Seems To Dispute Takeoff’s Killer Is Already Dead; Says “Some Justice” Will Be Served

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Houston police continue to investigate the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged outside observers to have patience with the Takeoff murder investigation.

Finner claimed the case is “progressing” in an interview with Houston’s KPRC. He also appeared to downplay online speculation suggesting Takeoff’s murderer was already killed in retaliation.

“You remember on that day, I met with [Takeoff’s] mother,” Finner said. “I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘Whoa, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

Finner refused to reveal any specifics about the investigation, which hasn’t resulted in charges as of yet. But he expressed confidence in finding Takeoff’s killer.

“I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” Finner asserted. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘You know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28.