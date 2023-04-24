Police Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Out Of Prison Less Than 1 Year and 1/2 Of Incarceration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Former cop will serve the next eight months on supervised release.

With less than two years under her belt, the Minnesota officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has been released from prison, according to The Minnesota Department of Corrections.

In 2021, the female officer mistook her gun for her Taser and fatally fired it at a 20-year-old man.

The Associated Press released the story stating she was let out of prison in the wee hours of the morning, around 4 a.m.

After 16 months, Kim Potter was set free so early “out of an abundance of caution,” believing someone might harm her believing justice was not fully served in her quick release.

Now, after completing her prison sentence, she will be under supervised release until December.

She does have some perimeters around her release.

The DOC says the conditions of that release are:

Must maintain contact with the agent/designee as directed and comply with all agent directives and instructions.

Must remain in the State of Minnesota unless granted written approval from the agent/designee, and the offender must keep the agent informed of his or her residence and activities.

Must submit to any unannounced visits or searches by the agent/designee of the offender’s person, residence, possessions, cell phone, vehicle, or premises. The offender must comply with all drug or alcohol testing as directed by the agent/designee.

Must refrain from purchasing, possessing, accessing, or controlling any type of firearm, ammunition, or dangerous weapon, including replica weapons. The offender must not be found in the presence of a firearm, including those found in a vehicle where the offender is also present.

Must remain law abiding and refrain from engaging in any behavior that violates local, state, or federal law. Any credible evidence demonstrating that an offender has been charged with a violation of law is considered grounds to hold the offender in custody unless and until the offender is found not guilty.

The offender must inform the agent/designee within 24 hours of any court appearance or contact with law enforcement.

Must refrain from engaging in any assaultive, abusive, violent, harassing, stalking, or threatening behavior, or other behavior that poses a risk to the public.

Must refrain from direct or indirect contact with any person deemed to be a victim by the Department of Corrections, any person listed in a criminal justice agency report as a victim, or anyone whom a court has determined is in need of protection as demonstrated by a current or previous order for protection, harassment restraining order, or domestic abuse no contact order, without prior documented approval of the agent/designee.