Police Release New Information About Rapper Dex Lauper’s Arrest

Cyndi Lauper’s son, Declyn “Dex” Lauper, was arrested at a memorial service for another rapper when authorities detained him for riding around in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz.
According to New York Post, authorities released details on Sunday about the arrest.
Dex has been charged with a felonious count of unlawful possession of stolen property. The car was reported stolen in 2020 in the Bronx.
Police reported the 24-year-old rapper, birthed into pop culture royalty, was yoked up by NYPD on Thursday, July 14th, around 1:40 a.m. at West 140th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights, where the memorial for Notti Osama, another Hip-Hop artist.
The car was double-parked outside Osama’s service and had Pennsylvania plates registered to a Chrysler.
Osama, whose real name is Ethan Reyes, 14, was stabbed to death on Saturday, July 9th, during a fight with a boy a year his senior at the 137th Street/City College subway station.
Originally Yahoo News! reported that the artist posted about the arrest on his Instagram but has since replaced it with a music video asking for privacy.
He captioned, “No time for TMZ I just want some Privacy I just want some time for Me!”
AllHipHop.com celebrated the young artist when he dropped his single “Wavy” in 2016.
The Manhattan District Attorney said Lauper has been released with a desk appearance ticket for a yet-to-be-announced court date.
Dex Lauper is the only child of Cyndi Lauper and her husband, actor David Thornton.