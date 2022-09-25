Police Seek Two Suspects Who Killed Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist LottaCash Desto

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The cops in Houston are on the hunt for two suspects who killed Lil Uzi Vert’s artist LottaCash Desto.

Police are still looking for suspects and a motive in the murder of Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, LottaCash Desto.

According to reports, the young woman was shot and killed inside of her Porsche SUV during a triple shooting in West Houston early yesterday morning (September 24th).

The deadly incident occurred around 2:40 a.m., according to local police who arrived on the shooting scene. The investigators found the silver luxury vehicle on the road, with two women inside, who were shot multiple times.

LottaCash Desto was pronounced dead on the scene, while the unidentified passenger is expected to recover.

Police also found a third victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is also expected to survive. HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin told ABC13 they were still searching for a motive in the shooting.

“We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage. It could have been robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination,” Chief Martin said.

At least two guns were used in the triple shooting, and the cops are currently interviewing several witnesses to develop leads to arrest the two suspects they believe to have been involved in the murder.

While Lil Uzi Vert has yet to comment on the shooting, LottaCash Desto’s social media feeds were flooded with RIP messages.