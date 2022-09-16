Politician Proposes A Formal Resolution To Honor Rapper PnB Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The world mourns the rapper’s death, but his hometown seeks to honor him in its grief.

Slain rapper PnB Rock may be honored by the Philadelphia City Council with a resolution.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced the resolution calling for the Germantown native’s “life and legacy” to be honored.

As reported by AllHipHop.com on Monday, September 12th, the “Selfish” artist, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed during a jewelry robbery while having lunch with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang at the famous Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles.

The stick-up kids may have come to the spot after the girlfriend tagged the location in an Instagram post while they were still there.

In an emotional plea in Thursday, September 15th’s virtual council meeting, Johnson, broke down PnB’s track “My City Needs Something,” presenting the song as an anti-violence anthem where the artist says he is tired of “yellow tape” and “teddy bears” at shooting scenes.

The chair of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention reminded his colleagues of how the artist said he was tired of “kids growing up without their moms and dads.”

“He definitely represented a generation of young people that need help when it comes to issues of trauma around gun violence when it comes to the issue of providing them opportunities, but most importantly, making sure they have a voice and a seat at the table…” Johnson remarked.

“He could have just said ‘You know what, I’m just gonna focus on making money.’ He still focused on particularly trying to save our young people and give them a sense of direction and, most importantly, hope in the midst of all of the gun violence that we’re seeing here in the city of Philadelphia.”

Johnson culminated his pitch by saying, “I was impressed with how he used his platform to address the issue of gun violence in Philadelphia, and he specifically talked about the issue of gun violence, losing family to gun violence, and how people need to put the guns down in Philadelphia,” said Johnson.”

The Council will vote on the resolution during next week’s September 22nd session.