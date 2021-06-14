Polo G Addresses Getting Arrested In Miami Following Traffic Stop

The ‘Hall of Fame’ album creator is out on bond.

One minute, Polo G (born Taurus Bartlett) is celebrating the release of his Hall of Fame album at a party in Miami. Not long after the function, the Chicago-raised rapper was in police custody.

On Saturday, Bartlett was arrested in Miami-Dade County on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. He was supposedly in a vehicle that was pulled over around 12:30 am.

Authorities claim Polo G got into a scuffle with Officer Brandon Carrero while being detained and threatened to kill the arresting cops. The encounter was reportedly captured on body cameras and surveillance cameras.

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet….. — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

They playin foul in Miami & dat s### been like that for a minute — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

Polo G later took to Twitter to release a statement about the situation. On June 13, the 22-year-old entertainer tweeted, “1 of the officers told us they [were] on us since we got off our jet… They [playing] foul in Miami and [that] s### been like that for a minute.”

Apparently, Polo’s 16-year-old brother was at the scene as well. Additional individuals are said to be facing charges such as resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct, but the Miami Police Department only acknowledged a male juvenile was involved in the incident.

In addition, Polo G’s mother/manager, Stacia Mac, addressed her son’s arrest. She insisted her children were profiled that night by law enforcement for “driving while Black.”

The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2021

The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2021

On Saturday, Stacia Mac tweeted, “None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving [smartly] and correctly. What more could he have done.”

Bartlett was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $19,500 bond. The Capalot leader has been posting on his Instagram Story over the last day. Stacia Mac also shared videos of Polo G on her Instagram page.

Polo G dropped his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, on June 11. The project hosts the Billboard Hot 100 #1 single “Rapstar” as well as “No Return” with the Kid Laroi and Lil Durk, “Gang Gang” with Lil Wayne, “For the Love of New York” with Nicki Minaj, and other tracks.

WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!! https://t.co/inG4gEQcpX — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021