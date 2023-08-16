Polo G Announces Release Date For ‘HOOD POET’ Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the trailer for the chart-topping rapper’s upcoming body of work.

Taurus “Polo G” Bartlett’s album discography contains three full-length projects. The Chicago-raised rapper plans to add another LP to his catalog in the very near future.

A new album titled HOOD POET will arrive from Polo G on September 15 via Columbia Records. Veteran Hip Hop producer Southside worked closely with the 24-year-old Midwesterner on his latest body of work.

On August 15, Polo made the official announcement for HOOD POET during a 24-hour live stream for his fans. He also began the project’s rollout by dropping a 98-second trailer on YouTube.

HOOD POET serves as an acronym for “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma.” The forthcoming album is being described as Polo G’s most personal project to date.

Previously, Polo G presented 2019’s Die a Legend, 2020’s The Goat, and 2021’s Hall of Fame. The RIAA has certified each of those albums as 2x-Platinum. Hall of Fame debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Polo has also led the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Rapstar” made it to the pinnacle of the weekly rankings in 2021. “Hate The Other Side” with Juice WRLD, Marshmello, and The Kid LAROI peaked in the Top 10 as well.

“Barely Holdin’ On” – the lead single from HOOD POET – will be released on Friday, August 18. Arrad directed Polo G’s “Barely Holdin’ On” music video. He worked as the director for the “Rapstar” visuals as well.