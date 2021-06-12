Polo G Arrested After His Record Release Party

Polo G is sitting in jail in Miami, after being hit with a number of charges after his record release party for his album “Hall of Fame.”

Buzzing rapper Polo G was busted early this morning and sent to jail in Miami on a slew of charges.

While details are still emerging, the rapper was arrested after his release party in Miami.

The Chicago rapper was involved some sort of altercation with the police, according to booking information provided by the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, as well as his mother.

Polo G’s mom Stacia Mac demanded answers from the police, implying that both of her sons had been collared. Polo G has been charged with battery on a police officer, firefighter, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.

WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!! https://t.co/inG4gEQcpX — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done,” his mother fumed.

Polo G was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 8:45 this morning (June 12) and being held on a $20,000 bond.

The unfortunate arrest comes on the heels of Polo G’s critically acclaimed album Hall of Fame, which was released yesterday (June 11). The album features guest appearances from a variety of high profile artists, including Lil Wayne, DaBaby, G Herbo, Lil Durk and Nicki Minaj.

He performed his new single “RAPSTAR” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” prior to his arrest.