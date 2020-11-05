Polo G Performs “Flex,” “Epidemic” & “Wishing For A Hero” During Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

(AllHipHop News)
Taurus “Polo G” Bartlett is the latest recording artist to take part in NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series. The Chicago-bred rapper put together a live band for his performance in California.
Lamar Edwards (keys), Vasjon Hill (drums), Austin Cain (bass), and Chris McCorkle (guitar) wore Los Angeles Lakers jerseys as they played on an outside basketball court. Polo G represented for Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson by wearing number 32.
Throughout the 10-minute NPR set, Polo G ran through the songs “Flex,” “Epidemic,” and “Wishing For A Hero.” Shaunise Harris, Candice Boyd, and Nava Morris served as background vocalists. Bella Mazzola and Sami Wideberg directed the video.
“I recorded this song during the [COVID-19] pandemic. During the start of the pandemic, I was locked in during quarantine and I really put my heart and soul in it,” said the 2020 XXL Freshman Class member about creating his “Epidemic” single.
Polo G released his second studio album The Goat on May 15. The project features Mustard, Juice Wrld, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Mike Will Made It, Lil Baby, and BJ the Chicago Kid. The Goat debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA.