Polo G. Says “Hall Of Fame” Will Showcase His Diversity As An Artist

Polo G is preparing to release his highly anticipated album “Hall of Fame.” Check out the track list.

Rapper Polo G just dropped the tracklist for his upcoming album Hall of Fame and it definitely features some future Hall Of Famers.

Polo G’s 20-track album is filled with the best of the best.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, Dababy, Rod Wave, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign and his own artist Scorey, who is signed to the rapper’s imprint Capalot, round out the Chicago rapper’s upcoming album.

Hall of Fame features Polo G’s breakout hit “RAPSTAR,” which spent two weeks at the top of top of the Billboard Hot 100 and is already certified platinum by the RIAA.

Polo G. said he decided to go with so many features to prove his diversity as an artist.

“My goals for Hall of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo G. explained.

Hall of Fame will be released on June 11. Check out the track list, and artwork below:

1. Painting Pictures

2. RAPSTAR

3. No Return ft. Kid Laroi & Lil Durk

4. Toxic

5. Epidemic

6. GANG GANG ft. Lil Wayne

7. Boom

8. Black Hearted

9. Broken Guitars ft. Scorey

10. GNF (OKOKOK)

11. Go Part 1 ft. G Herbo

12. Heart of a Giant ft. Rod Wave

13. Zooted Freestyle

14. Party Lyfe ft. DaBaby

15. Losses ft. Young Thug

16. So Real

17. Fame & Riches ft. Roddy Ricch

18. For the Love of New York ft. Nicki Minaj

19. Clueless ft. Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign

20. Bloody Canvas