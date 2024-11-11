Polo G Sends Message To Brother Trench Baby As He Faces Felony Murder Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Polo G expresses his love for his incarcerated brother Trench Baby, outlining their complex relationship and pledging his unwavering support.

Polo G is pledging his love and loyalty to his incarcerated brother Trench Baby, whose fate hangs in the distance amid his felony charges of murder.

On Sunday (November 10), the “Heartless” rapper shared a message on his Instagram Story dedicated to Trench Baby, who has been in custody at Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail since he was arrested in November 2023 after being charged with felony murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dashaun Berry. In addition to petitioning for his brother’s freedom in the post, Polo G outlined the complex relationship they share and pledged his commitment to his role as Trench Baby’s protector no matter the circumstances.

“Free trench just cause I ain’t said it in a while I love Lil bro even when we don’t see eye to eye,” Polo G wrote in the message. “I’m his big brother I always have and always will play a protective role no matter how much he feel like he can hold his own. that’s not real blood and can’t s### change that but us.”

Both Polo G and Trench Baby were arrested in August last year after cops raided Capalot’s Los Angeles area mansion in connection to a robbery, which his brother was allegedly involved in. At the time of the raid, Trench Baby posted a chaotic video of authorities surrounding the otherwise idyllic mansion.

“Us Marshall’s Got My House Surrounded Gang Wtf?” Trench Baby wrote on Instagram Stories.

Both Polo G and Trench Baby were booked by both the LAPD and the Burbank Police Department on a host of charges, including a gun charge Capalot was hit with over possession of a short-barreled rifle, and robbery and drug charges his brother faced. More specifically, Burbank Police Department arrested the brothers over an incident from April 2023, in which they were charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Their mother Stacia Mac informed fans of their release from jail in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday (August 24). The two posted $100,000 bail.

Polo G is also facing yet another gun charge after he was arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon in San Fernando Valley, California last month on October 19. Fortunately, there is some positive news surrounding the Chicago-bred rapper amid he and his brother’s legal issues. It appears as though he’s back to floating on features as Meek Mill shared a rousing snippet of he and Polo G with his Instagram followers on November 10.

Check out Polo G’s full message in the post above, along with the post below to hear his new snippet with Meek Mill.