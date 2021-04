‘The Goat’ rapper is just the second Hip Hop artist to rule the chart for back-to-back weeks in 2021.

Seven days ago, a track by Taurus “Polo G” Bartlett debuted atop the Hot 100. “Rapstar” earned the 22-year-old Chicago native his first Number One on that Billboard chart.

Polo G’s “Rapstar” was able to hold onto the pole position for the second week in a row. For this charting period, the song amassed 40 million streams and sold 2,400 downloads in the United States.

Plus, Polo G’s latest single is a two-time leader of the Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts as well. “Rapstar” also became the second Hip Hop song of 2021 to top the Hot 100 for at least two weeks.

4kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior was the Hot 100 champion twice in January. Over the last four months, Drake’s “What’s Next,” Cardi B’s “Up,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” each spent one week at the chart’s highest point.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (#4) and “Up” (#9) still sit in the Top 10 region. Former chart-toppers “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon are presently placed at #2 and #3, respectively.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby (#5), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (#6), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” (#7), Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA (#8), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (#10) round out the rest of this week’s Top 10.

As for what’s next for Polo G, the Columbia Records-signed rhymer is preparing to release his third studio LP tentatively titled Hall of Fame later this year. The forthcoming project will be the follow-up to 2020’s Platinum-certified The Goat album.