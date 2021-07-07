Pooh Shiesty Stuck In Jail Until Gun/Robbery Trial

Pooh Shiesty is going to be locked up for a minute, after he was hit with gun and robbery charges stemming from two different incidents!

Tennessee native Pooh Shiesty, whose birth name is Lontrell D. Williams, will be held without bond in a Miami cell after being hit with a federal gun and robbery charge.

A Miami federal magistrate judge stated that as Pooh Shiesty is waiting for his case to go to trial, he should be held in custody.

The trial revolves around the shooting of two men, a weed deal gone wrong, and some overpriced designer sneakers.

An indictment turned in by a federal grand jury revealed that on October 9, 2020, Pooh Shiesty and his colleagues Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa showed up at the Bay Harbor Islands hotel to cop some smoke and the kicks.

During the negotiation for the drugs and the shoes, Pooh Shiesty and his two accomplices shot the men they were buying from with semi-automatic guns — swiftly leaving the scene with stuff.

Pooh Shiesty and his boys did not pay for it. They know this because the victims of the robbery and the shooting survived. The “Back in Blood” rapper and Brown are both from Tennessee. Darosa is from Florida.

A statement from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida further shared, “Williams, Brown, and Darosa each with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.”

It continued, “Williams and Darosa made their initial federal court appearances on June 29, 2021. Brown was arrested in Tennessee on June 15, 2021. Brown’s first appearance in federal court in Miami is yet to be scheduled.”