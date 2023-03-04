Pooh Shiesty Ordered to Pay $156,585 To Victims In 2020 Shootout

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The state will pull money from his earnings while in prison to pay victims.

Legal documents show that rapper Pooh Shiesty will have to go a little bit into his personal bag and pay a couple of victims injured during a Miami shootout in 2020.

Pooh Sheisty has been locked up last April after he pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and now authorities are mandating that he pays up for his role in the incident.

Two people were injured during the event.

According to TMZ, a court has ordered him to pay $156,585 in restitution as part of his sentence for the crime. The money payout will be done in addition to serving time in prison. The sources also say that some of the money will come from the earnings he receives while doing his 63-month bid.

Once he is done with his time, he will be required to do three years of supervised release, as well as a treatment program for drugs and alcohol, the outlet shares.

The chart-topper was captured on video at the scene of the crime. The footage shows him carrying an assault rifle while sitting in a McLaren and shooting a man in the buttocks during a sneaker sale.