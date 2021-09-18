Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Denied Bail

Corey Walker, one of the four people accused in the murder of Pop Smoke, was denied bail by a Los Angeles County judge.

Corey Walker, one of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers, won’t get out on bail as he awaits trial.

According to The Shade Room, a Los Angeles County judge denied Walker’s request for bail at a hearing on Friday. Walker’s lawyer Christopher Darden has been working on getting his client out of custody for several months, but the latest court proceeding put an end to those efforts.

Walker, who is 20 years old, is the only adult charged in the Pop Smoke murder case. Three teenagers have been charged for the late rapper’s murder in juvenile court.

Prosecutors are not pursuing the death penalty against Walker. If he’s convicted, Pop Smoke’s alleged killer faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Walker is scheduled to return to court in October. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams expects the trial to last three to four weeks.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in a home invasion in February 2020. Just a few weeks before he was murdered, the rising star dropped his Meet The Woo 2 mixtape. It was his first project to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Two posthumous Pop Smoke albums have been released since his shocking death. Both LPs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.