Pop Smoke’s Mom Avoided Purported Killer’s Interview: “His Life Is Finished”

Audrey Jackson, the mother of Pop Smoke, said she refused to hold onto “anger and bitterness” regarding her late son’s killers.

Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson paid no attention to a controversial interview with Blockstar, one of the men involved in her son’s 2020 murder. Jackson said she only heard about Blockstar’s lack of remorse through secondhand information.

“I’m not tuned into that,” Jackson told Hot 97’s TT Torrez. . “It’s not so much that I’m closing it out. It’s that it’s just not a part of my world. I have people who will come and say, ‘Have you heard?’ People will hit me up like, ‘Ma, are you OK?’ I felt a way when you just said he was being disrespectful because I’ve been told that he’s been interviewing and being disrespectful. And I gotta let that go because that’ll eat me up. I gotta let that go. ‘Cause the bottom line is, your life is over. His life Is finished. He’s living, but if that’s his approach to what he’s done, life is done for him.”

Blockstar, the purported gunman who shot Pop Smoke, was a teenager at the time of the murder. Blockstar was sentenced as a juvenile and released from custody after a few years behind bars.

Two of Blockstar’s co-defendants were also sentenced as juveniles, making them eligible for release at age 25. Jackson accepted the fact her son’s killers would not spend their lives in prison.

“I don’t wanna say there’s nothing to forgive, but I don’t approach it that way,” she said. “People ask me … I’m not ready to go have tea with anybody and go to anybody’s house and have a meal. And I acknowledge the change that’s been brought to my life and devastated my family. But it doesn’t make sense to hold on to some sort of anger and bitterness that you can’t do nothing with … I’m not gonna hold onto something because then you’ve won. You’ve eaten my soul. I can’t let you do that.”

Corey Walker, the only defendant charged as an adult in Pop Smoke’s murder, awaits trial. Walker pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, one count of burglar and two counts of robbery.