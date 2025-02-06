Pop Smoke’s Mom Shares Statement After Murder Suspect’s Plea Deal  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pop Smoke’s mom, Audrey Jackson, has issued a heartbroken statement one of the four men responsible for the rapper’s death accepted a plea deal, finally bringing an end to the nearly five-year prosecution.

Corey Walker, the only adult defendant in the case, reportedly accepted a plea deal from prosecutors. Walker will likely be handed 29 years in prison at his upcoming sentencing on February 21, but Pop Smoke’s mom will not be there to witness it.

Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon shared a conversation with Audrey Jackson on social media Wednesday (February 5) following news of the plea deal.

According to Dillon, Jackson is still reeling from the loss of her son and the trial hasn’t changed anything.

“It’s over for everybody except for me,” Jackson stated. “This never ends for me. And that’s unfair.”

While Pop Smoke’s mom is grateful that justice was served, it hasn’t lessened her grief.

“I appreciate they got justice to the fullest extent of the law,” she added. “But my life doesn’t change. I still don’t have my son.”

Instead of attending Walker’s sentencing, Jackson will be celebrating her son’s life at a gala in his honor.

“I have not been holding animosity,” Jackson told the reporter. “I’ve just been getting through this. There’s just nothing to say [at Corey Walker’s sentencing]. Everybody’s life has been ruined.”

Corey Walker, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery on February 5. He was initially charged with murder and could have faced life in prison without parole.

Walker is the only defendant charged as an adult in the case. Prosecutors accused Walker of leading three juveniles in the deadly home invasion robbery.

A 15-year-old admitted to being the triggerman and was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. However, under California law, the maximum age for juvenile detention is 25 years old.

The two other underage defendants have already admitted to their roles in juvenile court.