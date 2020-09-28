Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Dominates The UK Album Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Pop Smoke posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has topped the U.K. albums chart seven months after his tragic death.
Pop, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, died in February after being shot twice during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California before he could release his debut studio collection in July.
After peaking at number two and spending months hovering around the top five of the U.K. Official Charts Company rundown, the album finally reached number one on Friday (September 25th).
Jade Bradshaw, Head Of Marketing at his label, Polydor Records, told Official Charts.com: “This number one cements Pop Smoke’s legacy in the UK and the promise he had to be one of the greats.
“Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is a fantastic body of work, one which is so deserving of the number one.”
There’s also a new number one in the singles chart, with U.S. rappers 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s collaboration “Mood” knocking Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” down to two.
24kGoldn says: “From the beginning the U.K. has shown nothing but love and support for what I do and now it’s all adding up, thank you to everyone out there listening and remember, your dreams can become your reality!”
Another rap collaboration, Headie One, Stormzy, and AJ Tracey’s “Ain’t It Different” is at three. “Looking for Me” by Paul Woolford and Diplo featuring Kareen Lomax is in fourth place. Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay’s “Mood Swings” rounds out the top five.