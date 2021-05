Another popular Pittsburgh rapper has lost his life due to senseless gun violence.

Pittsburgh rapper Flatline Nizzy was murdered on Monday (May 3rd) after being shot in the head.

The young man’s name was Nathan Freeman.

The murder happened early on Monday morning (late Sunday night).

His body was found around 1 pm in McKee’s Rock, Allegheny County, in western Pennsylvania, along the south bank of the Ohio River.

The local police discovered the body of the 24-year-old around Sarah and Vine street.

Nizzy has complained that his background, riddled with crime, has impacted his rap career.

Despite that, over the last five years, Nizzy’s stock had gone up because of hit songs like “Yuknw,” “Rent Due” featuring Kwon Bandz and late artist Jimmy Wopo, and “Packs In.”

His last project March 28 was released last month. The rapper’s last IG post has been flooded with “rest in peace” messages and tributes to the late rapper.

“Everybody on this project 💯. 12:00 March 28th make it year since I wasn’t pose b here 🎯🤞🏾. Been missin in action cuz police hating on me nothing but crabs in a bucket out here 💯 I accept everything that come wit it it’s what I chose 🤷🏾‍♂️… loading up BIG STAIN ⚡️💡”