Straight Up Freaks! Young People ‘Stay On Top’ Says PornHub User ‘Year In Review’ Stats

Y’all some freaks … and some of y’all mama’s too. Pornhub released their most updated site traffic numbers and you might be surprised who’s clicking on the site. The adult entertainment site posted its “Year in Review” for 2021. It looks at the online viewing behaviors of its audience, breaking it down by generation. The […]

Y’all some freaks … and some of y’all mama’s too.

Pornhub released their most updated site traffic numbers and you might be surprised who’s clicking on the site.

The adult entertainment site posted its “Year in Review” for 2021. It looks at the online viewing behaviors of its audience, breaking it down by generation.

The data is presented via top lists and charts, providing the analytics of the average Pornhub user activity.

Check out the facts.

18 to 24: 25% and is down 1%.

25 to 34: 26% and is down 2%.

35 to 44: 21% and is up 3%.

45 to 54: 12% and is up 1%.

55 to 64: 9% and is down 1%.

65 up to Nasty @ss Uncle: 7% and is the same as last year.

The graphic breaks down Pornhub visitors in 2021 by age and country. Pornhub/Insights

The average age of someone on the site is 37 years old. The study found that millennials and Gen Z users, those between the ages of 18-34 years old, make up over half of the website’s overall traffic. Another uptick can be found in the age group 35-44 years old. Young people are on a slight decline, with their viewership dropping 3% since 2020.

Now, what countries are most likely to tap, click and know who Xavier Thicc or Mini Stallion are?

Graphic breaks down Pornhub visitors in 2021 by age and country. Pornhub/Insights

Research further shows that Gen Z viewers are most likely to watch Lesbian and Hentai videos, millennials get off on the “MILF” categories, Gen Xers like dropping key terms like “Ebony,” “Interracial” or “Cartoon” into their search engines. Baby Boomers, your grandparents, and great grandparents are out here looking at missionary and old school stuff. The keywords they log in are “Mature” and “Massage.” All those dreams of that Cat Zaddy that Inayah Lamis was pushing might be a little overinflated (homie fine though).