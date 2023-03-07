Posdnuos Breaks Down The Creation Of De La Soul’s “Me Myself And I”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new generation of rap fans is now able to experience the music of the legendary Hip Hop group De La Soul. Posdnuos, Maseo, and Trugoy’s full discography is finally available on streaming platforms.

De La Soul’s catalog includes classic songs such as “Me Myself and I” off 3 Feet High and Rising. The latest Vevo Footnotes installment features Posdnuos providing insight into the making of the “Me, Myself and I” record.

“The press was referring to us as the hippies of Hip Hop. This song became a way to express that this wasn’t a gimmick and that we were being ourselves. This is why in my first verse I say, ‘You say Plug 1 & 2 are hippies, no we’re not, that’s pure Plug bull,'” stated Posdnuos.

The De La Soul member added, “We did it in a comedic way playing off what was considered the conventional look for a Hip Hop kid vs. a non-conventional way of looking.” In addition, Posdnuos shared behind-the-scenes information about the official “Me, Myself and I” music video.

De La Soul Scored Their Biggest Billboard Hit With “Me Myself and I”

“Ali Shaheed [from A Tribe Called Quest] was the guy who wrote ‘De La Sucks’ on the bathroom wall [in the ‘Me Myself and I’ video],” revealed Posdnuos. The East Coast collective known as Native Tongues included A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul.

Posdnuos concluded, “[If it were remade today] maybe you could flip the video on its head, where everyone is dressing so different and cool and loud and someone wants to dress down and plain because they are more focused on their inner growth than their outer independence.”

De La Soul’s “Me Myself and I” peaked at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989. The song is the New York trio’s highest-charting Hot 100 entry. “Me Myself and I” also spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs rankings.

3 Feet High and Rising made it to No. 24 on the Billboard 200. The studio LP remained on that album chart for 29 weeks. 2016’s Grammy-nominated And the Anonymous Nobody… became De La Soul’s first No. 1 project on the Top Rap Albums chart.