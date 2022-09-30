Post Malone Back In Action After Recent Stage Fall

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post Malone returned to the stage After a recent fall that sent him to a hospital with breathing problems. Read more!

Post Malone returned to the stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night despite his recent stage fall.

In a Twitter announcement, the “Circles” rapper told fans his gig in the Ohio city would go ahead as planned.

“Cleveland, I will be singing the f### outta some songs tonight…see y’all tonight,” he wrote hours before the concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was set to begin.

The rapper’s return to his Twelve Carat Tour comes after he fell through an open trapdoor at a St. Louis concert earlier this month. He was later hospitalized with “stabbing pain” and had to cancel his gig in Boston.

After being discharged from the hospital, Post explained how the mishap occurred.

“The guitar’s on the guitar stand, and it goes down,” he tweeted. “And there’s this big a#######, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my ass. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”