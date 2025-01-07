Post Malone Changes Single Mother’s Life With Huge Christmas Tip

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Houston bartender received an unexpected blessing on Christmas Eve when Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone left a $20,000 tip, a gesture she says has transformed her life.

Renee Brown, a 29-year-old single mother to a nine-year-old daughter, was serving drinks at The Railyard when the Hip-Hop/Rock star, whose real name is Austin Post, walked into the bar.

While the visit alone was memorable, it became life-altering when the musician handed her a massive tip.

“Going into work Christmas Eve, I was so sad I had to leave my baby girl to go to work,” Brown told Music Mayhem. “Oblivious that God would send me a Christmas miracle. This is hands down the most humble, personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He changed my life on Christmas f**king Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin.”

Brown explained that the money would help her catch up on rent, buy a reliable way to get to work, and even start saving for a future business venture.

“This put me in a position to at least be able to get a way back and forth to work and pay up on rent and save a bit,” she shared. “I’m trying to save up to start a business, so I don’t have to continue working two jobs and be able to spend more time with my daughter.”

Though overwhelmed by the heartwarming gift, Brown says it has inspired her to push forward after years of challenges.

“Things have been extremely difficult, and this was truly a blessing that I can’t fully put into words. The visit alone was absolutely amazing and something I could talk about and remember for the rest of my life,” she said.

Just a day later, Post Malone delighted fans in another surprise appearance during Beyoncé’s halftime show at the Texans-Ravens Christmas Day game, where they performed their chart-topper “Levii’s Jeans.”