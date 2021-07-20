Post Malone, Drake, NBA YoungBoy & More Among Top Paid Musicians Of 2020

2020 was a difficult year for many people around the world. A coronavirus pandemic, political strife, police violence, and rising prices were regular headlines throughout the year, but some musicians still managed to make a good sum of money over that 12 month period.

Billboard compiled a list of the Top Paid Musicians of 2020. While millions of dollars flowed into the bank accounts of some of the most high-profile acts, the top earners’ collective revenue dropped from $969 million in 2019 to $387 million last year. The decline was mostly the result of live touring being shut down due to COVID-19.

Taylor Swift landed at #1 on Billboard‘s U.S. Money Makers rankings. The Country/Pop superstar reportedly racked up $23.8 million. Singer/rapper Post Malone came in second place with $23.2 million. Legendary Canadian singer Céline Dion made $17.5 million for third place.

Twelve R&B/Hip Hop artists made it onto the Top Paid Musicians of 2020 hierarchy which was the biggest gain for any genre. Several of those performers brought in enough take-home pay to touch down in the Top 10.

Drake’s $14.2 million (#6), YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s $11.9 million (#9), and Lil Baby’s $11.7 million (#10) helped them join Post Malone as one of the 10 highest-grossing musicians of the year. The Weeknd (#11), Eminem (#14), Lil Uzi Vert (#15), and DaBaby (#17) were placed in the Top 20.

Other rap stars on the Top Paid Musicians of 2020 list include Bad Bunny (#21), Future (#22), Roddy Ricch (#24), Rod Wave (#25), Kanye West (#30), and Travis Scott (#35). 2020 Billboard chart-toppers like Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and 24kGoldn did not make the list.