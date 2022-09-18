WATCH: Post Malone Sent To Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Post Malone fell off of the stage as he performed his hit song “Circles” during a concert in St. Louis. Take a look!

Post Malone has insisted he is fine after falling onstage during a show over the weekend.

During his “Twelve Carat Tour” concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night, the Rockstar hitmaker tripped over an area of the stage used to lower instruments while performing his song “Circles.”

Post, real name Austin Richard Post, received attention from medics, and after taking around 15 minutes to recover, he returned to the stage to finish up the gig.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Following the incident, the star took to Instagram to give fans an update.

“Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand, and it goes down, and there’s this big as hole so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my as,” he explained. “Winded me pretty good, got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital. Everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything. We can keep kicking as on the tour.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show,” the 27-year-old continued. “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple of songs we missed. Thank you guys for your support and love, and thanks for hanging around even though I got my a*s kicked by myself. I love you guys so much.”

Post is next scheduled to play at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.