Post Malone Gets Daughter’s Initials Tattooed On His Forehead

Post Malone showed love to his newborn baby by getting a massive new tattoo ink on his face. Check it out.

Post Malone has had his daughter’s initials tattooed on his forehead.

In June, the “Circles” rapper announced that he and his fiancée had welcomed a baby girl.

Post, real name Austin Post, has not yet shared any details about his partner or their first child, but was recently inked with the initials “DDP.”

Taking to Instagram, tattoo artist Chad Rowe revealed that the star made a visit to his studio for the “important” design.

“It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up. So when he was in town, we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real,” he wrote alongside a close-up snap of Post’s face that showcased the fresh body art. “And for the trust of such an important tattoo is a huge honour.”

Chad went on to describe the 27-year-old as an “amazing” artist and friend.

“I’m so blessed to not just have a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity, but to have a lifetime of opportunities. And to share it with my favorite people,” he gushed. “To all of the Posty Crew and family, and to all the people who truly make dreams come true, from my entire heart. Thank you, I love you all.”

Post is no stranger to face tattoos. He already has the words “Always Tired” in cursive script under his eyes and the words “Stay Away” above his right eyebrow.