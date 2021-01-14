Post Malone Helps Give Away 10,000 Pair Of Crocs To Frontline Healthcare Workers

(AllHipHop News)
With most of the national political news surrounding the ill-fated MAGA Capitol coup and Donald Trump being impeached for inciting an insurrection is currently dominating the airwaves, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not getting as much coverage at the moment.
However, the coronavirus is still ravaging America as infection numbers and death totals continue to spike across the country. Even as COVID-19 vaccines begin to be distributed to citizens, support for those individuals who are taking care of the sick and hospitalized is still very much needed at this time.
Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone is teaming with the Musicians On Call nonprofit organization and the Colorado-based Crocs brand to distribute footwear to people working in the healthcare profession. Staff at MOC’s partner hospitals across the nation will receive free pairs of Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II.
“The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” said Musicians On Call President/CEO Pete Griffin. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”
The shoes are being given away to frontline caregivers, housekeeping staff, and other healthcare workers who care for patients in various units including COVID-19, cardiac, oncology, ICU, surgical care, pediatrics, hospice, and more. Susan Hernandez, DNP, MBA, RN, chief nurse executive at UT Southwestern Medical Center adds, “We are grateful for this donation of footwear from Musicians On Call for our frontline health care workers and appreciate the recognition and caring it represents.”