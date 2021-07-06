Post Malone Announces Micro-Funding Initiative For Indie Music Venues

The “Circles” hitmaker is looking to help revitalize nighlife around the world.

Music superstar Post Malone is partnering with German liqueur brand Jägermeister to offer direct micro-funding aid to struggling venue owners. The global campaign is the next phase of Jägermeister’s #SAVETHENIGHT initiative.

“We are thrilled to partner with Post Malone on our shared #SAVETHENIGHT mission – to create the best and most memorable nights now and in the future,” states Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer Mast-Jägermeister US.

Peddy continues, “Post’s dedication to paying tribute to the people who make nightlife possible is a testament to his passion and commitment to our community. We are so proud to partner with him to help make this vision a reality around the world.”

The Post Malone/Jägermeister campaign includes a short film titled Night Lights which pays tribute to the local businesses and communities that were affected over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many music venues to shut down temporarily or permanently in 2020 and 2021.

You missed us. We missed you. Face the world together with an ice cold shot.



CC: @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/Bziru7eSln — Jägermeister USA (@JagermeisterUSA) July 2, 2021

Night Lights was shot by Academy Award-nominated director Zachary Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer). The presentation features Post Malone reflecting on missing the moments and interactions associated with pre-coronavirus nightlife.

“So many awesome fans and artists have stepped up to support venues and communities that have been struggling. I’m excited to join the party with Jägermeister and celebrate music and nightlife across the world,” says Post Malone.

In addition, Post Malone is scheduled to participate in an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet event via a Meister Drop-in on the #SAVETHENIGHT platform. The “Circles” hitmaker will also share his own nightlife story as part of Jägermeister’s “Our Stages, Our Stories” content series.

For more information on Jägermeister’s #SAVETHENIGHT initiative visit save-the-night.com.