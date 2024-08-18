Post Malone Thinks It Would “Suck” To Be As Famous As Beyoncé & Taylor Swift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Post Malone opens up about the daunting pressures of the extreme fame experienced by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Post Malone feels the immense fame of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé would be a burden, saying it “must suck” to live with their level of celebrity.

The Hip-Hop artist and songwriter, who has tunes on Taylor Swift’s and Beyoncé’s 2024 albums, expressed his reluctance to attain their notoriety.

“I can’t even imagine being at their level – it must suck,” Post Malone said in an interview with The New York Times published this week.

Born Austin Richard Post, the artist elaborated on how intense and invasive the experience must be.

Post Malone shared his observations while working with Swift, describing how the 34-year-old singer needed extreme measures to avoid paparazzi during their video shoot for the song “Fortnight.”

Taylor had to be completely covered—using an umbrella and drapes over a golf cart—to protect her from drones and helicopters capturing footage, he said. “That’s so much pressure.”

Similarly, deception accompanied his collaboration with Beyoncé.

For their song “LEVII’S JEANS,” Post Malone never met the 42-year-old superstar in person.

The musician explained that Beyoncé’s team sent her part of the track to his Utah compound, and the pair communicated solely via text message.

“It was terrifying,” he said, though he was “just honored to be in these people’s vicinity.”