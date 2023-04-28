Post Malone Denies Drug Binge Is Helping Him Lose Weight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Post Malone wants fans to know that he is not doing drugs he is just trying to be healthy for his new child.

While traveling around the world and being a new father and rock star, the “Circles” rapper took to Instagram to dispel rumors about his health and well-being.

“Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night.” he opened up, before jumping right into his statement. “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs.”

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he said to his fans.

“I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews,” he added.

Post Malone also added that he spent some time in the studio and will be having some new music for his fans, saying he is “so excited to share,” because his fans have supported him so consistently.

“Thank you for your patience and support y’all,” he said. “You make my heart beat.”