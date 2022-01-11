Post Malone’s Manager Claims The Label Is Holding Back Release Of His Fourth Album

Post Malone rose to become one of the most prominent musicians of his generation. Following the success of his previous chart-topping albums, Malone’s fans have been patiently waiting for the rapper/singer’s next full-length body of work.

While singles such as “Motley Crew” and “One Right Now” with The Weeknd made it into the Hot 100 chart’s Top 20 over the last six months, Post Malone’s fourth LP has yet to drop. The Texan’s manager, Dre London, offered a reason for the delay.

Dre London wrote on Instagram:

Our sync & energy always on [an] Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t🤷🏽‍♂️ Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision 👁🌎 #2022 It’s Time!!! @drelondon Instagram

Hollywood’s Bleeding is Post Malone’s most recent album. That project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 489,000 first-week units. The RIAA certified Hollywood’s Bleeding as 3x-Platinum.

Post Malone’s discography also includes 2016’s Stoney and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys which are both certified 5x-Platinum, respectively. He has scored four #1 hits on the Hot 100 chart so far in his career.

The 26-year-old superstar first led the Hot 100 with “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage. That track spent eight weeks at #1. Post Malone also reached the pinnacle of the Billboard rankings with “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, and “Circles.”