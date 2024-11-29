Pras Addresses Future With Fugees Amid Potential 22-Year Jail Sentence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras Michel is shedding light on his future with Fugees and his plans to appeal a potential 22-year sentence following his conviction in a federal corruption scandal.

During a recent interview, the Fugees founding member recalled his friends and associates abandoning him amid his legal troubles. While he doesn’t explicitly mention Wyclef Jean or Ms. Lauryn Hill, it’s clear his comments are directed at his former Fugees groupmates.

“I’m done with that. They’re going to Europe [to tour]. I can’t go, so,” he told Variety, referencing his bail conditions. “It’s what it is. You can’t give people that kind of energy. So you could be frustrated, you could be disappointed, but I really believe in my path and in my journey, and I believe what’s mine, no one’s going to be able to take it away from me.”

Pras said the experience proved it’s better to keep a tight circle of trusted confidants.

“So it’s better that you have a small group of people who really believe in you and believe in what you’re doing than to have 100 people around you, and the minute something happens — boom. People just disappear.”

Pras Sues Lauryn Hill Over Canceled Fugees Tour

The Variety interview, published earlier this week, took place just weeks before Pras sued Hill for alleged fraud and breach of contract following their canceled reunion tour.

Pras claimed Hill “exploited” him and “took full advantage of [his] vulnerability” when arranging the tour.

“Michel was forced to accept onerous terms he would have normally rejected in the years before his criminal conviction (as he did in 2021), including ceding control of the Fugees tour to Hill and MLH [Touring], and agreeing to license the ‘Fugees’ trademark to MLH for live shows for years to come with or without Michel,” his attorneys contended.

Pras also addressed the billion-dollar fraud scheme tied to the 1MDB scandal, a massive international fraud and embezzlement scheme.

“I don’t know if subconsciously it was a bit exciting for me…I like spy movies, but I never wanted to be a spy. I don’t think that’s sexy. But a part of it felt like that,” he explained. “Technically, I’m a foreign agent.”

Pras is facing a potential 22 years behind bars at his upcoming sentencing hearing in January.

“I’m going to fight, and I’m going to appeal,” he added. “But there’s a possibility that I’m going in while I’m fighting…It’s just the reality.”