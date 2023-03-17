Pras Asks Judge To Delay His Campaign Finance Conspiracy Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The trial against Pras is scheduled to begin on March 27, but The Fugees member wants a judge to delay it.

Pras Michel hoped for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial on campaign finance and illegal lobbying charges.

According to Bloomberg, Pras requested a delay following the arrest of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, who is linked to the rapper. The Fugees member’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 27.

Guo was arrested on fraud charges on Wednesday (March 15). Pras’ charges include accusations of illegally lobbying Donald Trump to extradite Guo during Trump’s presidency.

Pras argued the Department of Justice must hand over documents related to Guo’s arrest on Thursday (March 16). Prosecutors claimed there’s “no connection or relation” between Guo’s indictment and Pras’ case.

The Fugees artist was hit with multiple charges related to the 1MDB scandal. The feds say Pras was a foreign agent acting on behalf of Malaysian financier Jho Low a.k.a. Low Taek Jho. Prosecutors accuse the two of conspiring to conceal foreign campaign contributions.

Pras faces up to 22 years in prison. He denied the charges against him.

“What benefit would I get trying to break laws?” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s not worth it to me. I’m like a pariah now. I’ve got friends who won’t talk to me because they think there’s a satellite in orbit listening.”

The rapper recently looked for investors to help fund his criminal defense. He reportedly needs $2.6 million to get through the trial.