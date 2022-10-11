Pras Michel In Deeper Trouble As Leonardo DiCaprio Testifying For Feds In Massive Fraud Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fugees member Pras Michel faces federal charges for his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme. His trial begins in November.

Leonardo DiCaprio will testify in Pras Michel’s upcoming trial as The Fugees member faces federal charges for money laundering.

According to Politico, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and several officials from Donald Trump’s presidential administration were included on a witness list filed on Sunday (October 9). Pras’ trial is scheduled to begin on November 4.

The feds accuse Pras of campaign finance violations related to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election. Prosecutors claim The Fugees rapper acted as an unregistered foreign agent for a Malaysian financier named Jho Low a.k.a. Low Taek Jho, who allegedly embezzled money from a wealth fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“Between June 2012 and November 2012, Low directed the transfer of approximately $21,600,000 from foreign entities and accounts to Michel for the purpose of funneling significant sums of money into the United States presidential election as purportedly legitimate contributions,” the Justice Department alleged in 2019.

Pras was charged with conspiracy and falsifying records. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

DiCaprio landed on the witness list for the trial due to his ties to Low. The actor provided secret testimony to a grand jury in the case in 2019. Low allegedly helped finance DiCaprio’s film The Wolf of Wall Street.