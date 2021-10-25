Tragedy has stricken the State Property fam yet again. It is with heavy hearts that we report that Philadelphia rapper, Freeway’s daughter Harmony has lost her bought with a terminal cancer at the youthful age of 21.

Harmony’s transition comes a year after her brother/ Freeway’s son Jihad died from what was reported as an accidental drug overdose. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Jihad was 19 at the time of his death.

The “What We Do” rapper took to social media to break the sad news to his fans and many of her supporters.

He posted on his Instagram, “I pray that my daughter Harmony’s name rings bell‘s amongst the angels in heaven 🤲🏾❤️ much Love to the @sixers for helping put a big smile on my daughters face that day!”

Freeway also posted a sweet memory of Harmony dancing while wearing a princess tiara, calling her the proverbial makings of a sweet little girl.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony! ❤️ I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad 😢 this video was February of this year on her 21st birthday,” he captioned.

He further wrote, “Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person.”

“I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven. 🤲🏾🙏🏾❤️ Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy,” he soberly continued. “Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable. 😢💔”



The rap star who has encountered his share of trouble in the last five years has learned to lean on his faith. His firm belief in God will surely carry him through.