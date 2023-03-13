Pregnant Chrisean Rock & Blueface Fight On Social Media Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Thotiana” rapper says he’s going to leave her while she is with child.

Controversial couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface took to social media late Sunday night to publicly share their love-hate relationship (again).

Some of the comments that caught people’s attention came from the “Thotiana” rapper, himself.

“Have you ever noticed when you treat b###### like s### they act right an when you to nice to em they take advantage,” he started off, before complaining that he didn’t get anything for his birthday in January.

“Perfect timing lol b#### ain’t do none for my c day since females love equality….me too ass b#### it’s cool when I do it it’s a problem when I do it ass b#### stand on it when it’s yo turn,” he tweeted.

Perfect timing lol b#### ain’t do none for my c day since females love equality….me too ass b#### it’s cool when I do it it’s a problem when I do it ass b#### stand on it when it’s yo turn — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 12, 2023

The rapper launched into a rap about sexual politics, “I don’t deal with me too typa b###### good lol if you f### a thousand n##### you a Hoe if I f### a thousand B###### ima player it’s not the same those females who don’t accept an understand the double standard will be left lonely on the best holidays I promise it’s a difference.”

Adding, “I can be a man to a women I can’t be a man to no women that think they can do what men can do an it’s equal.”

I can be a man to a women I can’t be a man to no women that think they can do what men can do an it’s equal — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 12, 2023

Then Blueface dropped the bomb saying his on-again-off-again girlfriend is pregnant and threatened to leave her while she is with his child because of her actions.

Ight I’m done playing ima leave this b#### pregnant an let’s see if that me to works lmao men can’t get pregnant for a reason that p#### got power it can create life fr know yo worth…p#### is more valuable then dick b###### aint cute outside pregnant 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 13, 2023

“She pregnant missing a tooth with 7 tattoos finna make a fool of herself with the next n#### an I’m not pregnant at all finna live my life perfectly fine with the next b#### who gone take me even more serious now it’s really tragic fr,” he tweeted.

Chrisean clapped back and tweeted, “I take you serious. You just hate me rn . I don’t need the next N#### I got my self .”

I take you serious. You just hate me rn . I don’t need the next N#### I got my self . https://t.co/N5xUxZqARw — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) March 13, 2023

“Ion regret anything about my self so honestly trynna put me down is a low blow coming from a man that know he loves me,” she continued.

Ion regret anything about my self so honestly trynna put me down is a low blow coming from a man that know he loves me https://t.co/N5xUxZqARw — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) March 13, 2023

“N#### don’t care about how no boof b#### feel lmao take that take that 😂” the West Coast chart-topper posted.

“I don’t feel anything I’m just watching u,” she stated.

I don’t feel anything I’m just watching u https://t.co/1lbMA2AN9j — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) March 13, 2023

Chrisean, started responding to him, “I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far. N I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest.”

I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far. N I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) March 13, 2023

The Baltimore native says she blames herself, “Don’t feel bad for me ima shake dis off fr. Plus I’m grown I did this to my self.”