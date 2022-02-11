PREMIERE: Pardison Fontaine Returns Home To NY For “Hoop Earrings” Video

Newburgh, New York emcee Pardison Fontaine broke onto the music scene with tracks such as 2013’s “Oyyy” and 2015’s “Bobby Brown.” Pardi later scored a Platinum plaque from the RIAA in 2019 for his Top 40 hit “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B.

The Grammy winner is back with a brand new single and music video for 2022. Pardison Fontaine’s “Hoop Earrings” hit DSPs today (February 11). AllHipHop is premiering the song’s visuals, directed by Sage English, which also serves as the vanguard for an upcoming project.

“I was going through my hard drive of records and when I played this, my team was like, ‘Wait – what was that?!’ This was a 3-4-year-old record that had the hook and it sounded like old me,” Pardison Fontaine tells AllHipHop.

Fontaine continues, “I used to yell on my records and would yell because I’m from Newburgh and everything’s far and I needed to yell for you to hear me. We also shot the video in Newburgh with one of my old friends, coming full circle.”

Cover art for Pardison Fontaine’s “Hoop Earrings”

In August 2015, Pardison Fontaine dropped his debut mixtape Not Supposed to Be Here. Four years later saw the arrival of Pardi’s debut studio LP Under8ed. That 2019 project came out via Atlantic Records. “Hoop Earrings” is released under the St. Lukes Section 8 label.

“We shot this video in my hometown Newburgh, NY. I’m the first artist to ever make it out of there so it’s important to me to get back to my roots,” explains Pardision Fontaine about his latest presentation. “I knew the shop owner who let us use the space and my friend plays the main cashier. Creating visuals is my favorite part of the process.”

The accomplished co-writer for Cardi B and Kanye West adds, “I made this record 3 or 4 years ago and I could already envision how the video would unfold. That’s how my brain works when I’m making new music – I need to see the story. The song splits when the beat drops, and at that part, I knew what needed to go there, but I hadn’t cut it yet so the day of the video shoot I recorded the final part because I needed to visualize that part of the track to find the right words.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Eric Henderson