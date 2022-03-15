The former POTUS encourages people to get vaccinated, despite being sick.

President Barack Obama has announced that he has the coronavirus.

He took to social media to share that he is not immune to the virus that has crippled the world for almost three years.

The former U.S. President tweeted over the weekend the news writing, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days but am feeling fine otherwise.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Both of the Obamas have been fully vaccinated and boosted.

Vaccination (and the subsequent booster shot) does not stop you from getting sick with COVID-19, but it prevents you from getting ill.

The CDC reports, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. Most people who get COVID-19 are unvaccinated. However, since vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19.”

If you are vaccinated, like 44, and still get sick, the case is called “vaccine breakthrough infection.” Many of his supporters and followers wished him well.

BrooklynDad Defiant replied to his tweet, “We are all praying hard for you to recover, President Obama. YOU GOT THIS!!!!”

YouTuber Dr. Rob Swanda replied by posting a video, breaking down how the vaccine’s actually work.

He wrote, “Hoping for a speedy recovery! if you haven’t gotten vaccinated / boosted, here is a reminder of how the Covid vaccines work.”

hoping for a speedy recovery!



if you haven’t gotten vaccinated / boosted, here is a reminder of how the Covid vaccines work: https://t.co/1L2XLhnkdv — Dr. Rob Swanda (@ScientistSwanda) March 13, 2022

We all wish the first Black president a speedy recovery.