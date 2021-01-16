President Biden, VP Kamala Harris Drop Official Playlist With MF Doom, Burna Boy, And More

(AllHipHop News)
President-elect Joe Biden has learned a lot from his old boss Barack Obama — more than just how to lead a nation (without having a whole insurrection stained on the administration).
Biden and upcoming Vice President Kamala Harris’s Inaugural Committee just dropped their official playlist.
As expected, the music on the playlist is very diverse. The 46 songs to represent the 46th President range from jazz music, to underground Hip-Hop.
Now … because it is a combined playlist … from a 70+ white man from the Northeast and 50 something mixed-race (Black and Asian) woman from the West coast … there is a large range of music, dancing from genre to genre.
Sure there is a little bit of Steely Dan, that hit jam “Do It Again” and Average White Band’s “Pick Up the Pieces” cracking on the list. But there is also some Beyoncé, SZA, Burna Boy, the Internet, Earth, Wind and Fire, Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, The Staple Singers, O’Jays, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield, Jill Scott, Heatwave, Stevie Wonder, and Bob Marley.
While its doubtful Biden or Kamala have ever bumped “Coffin Nails” by MF Doom or “Destiny” by Burna Boy, the playlist tells us that someone from the culture is advising the White House (thank the Lord!)
“During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO, Dr. Tony Allen, who also runs Delaware’s only HBCU, Delaware State University.
“Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip-hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock ‘n’ roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals,” Allen said. “These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”
Others included are A Tribe Called Quest, Kendrick Lamar (featuring Mary J. Blige), Mac Miller, N.E.R.D., Salt N Pepa (En Vogue),
One of the most prophetic songs in the compilation, hopefully suggesting the tone for the upcoming administration, is Sounds of Blackness’ “Optimistic.”
And that is what we are.