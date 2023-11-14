Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Baltimore Rapper President Davo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Baltimore police arrested a suspect in the murder of local rapper President Davo, marking a tragic end to the artist’s rising career.

Baltimore police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of local rapper David Boykin, known as President Davo. Earl Lee, 27, was charged with first-and second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and related offenses.

The Baltimore Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force detained him on November 8 after he reported to a probation appointment. Detectives allege that Lee fatally shot President Davo on October 6 on Cliftwood Avenue in East Baltimore, just south of Clifton Park. President Davo, 28, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Surveillance video and license plate reader information helped law enforcement tie Lee to the crime. Lee reportedly confessed to the homicide and admitted that a 9 mm handgun found in his 2006 Nissan Pathfinder belonged to him.

President Davo had gained popularity for his hit tracks like “Think About Me,” “Forever” and “Almost Famous.” His most popular track was “I Don’t Wanna Be A Playa,” a remix of Big Pun’s “Still Not A Player” which has more than seven million YouTube views.

Davo was scheduled to perform with YG Teck at Rams Head Live! on October 15, but he was tragically gunned down. President Davo had released numerous albums, including Davo’s Laboratory, Still Jackin, and Da Hardest Eva, amassing more than 107, 000 followers on Instagram in the process.

Lee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 5 and being held without bail in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center.