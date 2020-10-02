(AllHipHop News)
The President of the United States is being flown to Walter Reed Hospital National Military Medical Center where he will remain for several days after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.
Earlier this morning, President Trump and his wife Melania announced that tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes only days after mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for not wearing a mask.
The confirmation came via a tweet from Donald Trump himself early Friday morning.
READ MORE: The Proud Boys Said Trump “Basically Said to Go F**k Them Up” & “Who are the ‘Them?'”
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
At 74, the president is in the community that struggles the most with the infection, seniors.
According to the Journal of Aging & Social Policy, “Older adults who have contracted the coronavirus may have increased health vulnerabilities.”
The study continues by stating, “Currently, data indicate that most people who contract COVID-19 will see a full recovery, but the long-term effects of the illness are not fully understood, particularly for patients who need more intensive care.”
The First Lady Melania Trump also posted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
The diagnosis comes after one of the President’s senior advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. While Hicks may have infected her boss with the respiratory disease, there is no clear way to know. He admittedly does not wear his mask and has hosted many maskless events, such as celebrations in the White House Rose Garden just days ago in celebration of his Supreme Court pick.
READ MORE: COVID Cancels Remaining Dave Chappelle’s “Socially Distanced Affair”
President Trump has also held campaign rallies in multiple cities across the country throughout the year with the masses of people wearing no mask and again making fun of Democrats for insisting that a mandate be made for people to wear the protective gear.
The President is one of 43,000 new cases of the coronavirus all diagnosed on October 1.