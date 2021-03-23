President Donald Trump Is Launching His Own Social Media Platform To Rival Twitter

(AllHipHop News)
When Twitter and Facebook bounced Donald Trump off of their social media platforms for spreading false information about the election, many suspected that the former president would lose his mind not being able to express himself to the public via the mediums.
Despite inciting a national insurrection on January 6, for the most part, 45 didn’t. He sat in the cut quietly and plotted a way to push his propaganda to MAGA Maniacs all across the world.
Now we know why.
Former advisor Jason Miller went on Fox News Media Buzz to say that the-no-longer president will be launching his own social media platform within the next two to three months.
He said, “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media is probably about two or three months here with his own platform – and this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.”
Apparently, the former reality star and one-term-president has plenty of time to work on this new business venture since he, like millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic that he failed to prioritize, is unemployed.
“There have been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in,” Miller continued “And I got to tell you, there have been – it’s not just one company that’s approached the president. There have been numerous companies.”
“I think the president does know what direction that he wants to head here. This new platform is going to be big and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”
Developing …