President Jimmy Carter – Dead, Trump Reacts: “I Strongly Disagreed With Him”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president and humanitarian icon, passed away Sunday at age 100, leaving a profound global legacy.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a champion of peace and human rights, died Sunday at the age of 100, marking the end of a life that stretched from rural Georgia to global influence.

Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, passed away months after entering hospice care at home earlier this year, according to a statement from his family.

His son, Chip Carter, reflected on his father’s impact, saying, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

He continued, “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Incoming President Donald Trump reacted to the news with a strongly worded statement that noted their differences while showing respect for Carter.

“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!” Donald Trump said.

Carter, a Democrat, served a single term in the White House from 1977 to 1981, where achievements like the Camp David Accords marked his presidency but also setbacks, such as the Iran hostage crisis.

He was defeated in the 1980 election by Republican Ronald Reagan.

After leaving the presidency, Carter redefined what it meant to be a former president, dedicating decades to advancing diplomacy, championing human rights, and eradicating disease in underserved regions.

His post-presidential work earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his “decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Earlier this year, Carter’s family revealed his decision to spend his final days at home, supported by hospice care. “This decision was made with the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement noted.

Carter’s death comes just over a year after the passing of his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died in November 2023 at the age of 96.

The Carters were married in 1946, a union that spanned 77 years and produced four children: Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy.

The couple also left behind 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

From his humble beginnings in Plains, Georgia, to his tireless humanitarian work that spanned the globe, Carter’s journey was one of service and steadfast values.

He leaves a legacy as a statesman, advocate, and family man who never stopped working to build a better, more compassionate world.