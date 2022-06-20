President Joe Biden’s Reps Issue Statement After Bike Tumble

U.S. President Joe Biden fell off his bike during a ride in Delaware on Saturday.
The politician took an afternoon ride with his wife Jill Biden near their house in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday when he fell.
Joe Biden reportedly stopped to greet a crowd that had gathered nearby but found his foot stuck in the pedal while trying to dismount. He tumbled to the ground.
“I’m good,” he said as Secret Service agents helped him to his feet. The crowd applauded before staying and chatting with him.
The White House later released a statement to CNN about the president’s fall, saying, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed.
“The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”