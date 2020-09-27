President Trump And Polow Da Don Reveal Friendship During Rally

(AllHipHop News) Did you know that Donald Trump’s name has been featured in over 300 rap songs over the past 30 years?
His connection to Hip-Hop (before becoming the president) was extensive, far-reaching pass the Kanye West alliance that the world has come to see.
Evidence of this is seen in his relationship with rapper/ hit producer, Polow Da Don.
Consider President Trump’s Atlanta trip for his 2020 Election campaign, when he shouted Polow out. The world was shocked … after all who would expect the man that produced Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” or the Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons” to be homies with this president.
The Don say the other Don in the audience and made sure that all that were in the venue knew he was friends with the hitmaker.
45 also made a joke that he got his nickname “The Don” from another popular man with that name, Don King.
Clips of his speech spread like wildfire.
Huh? “Love In This Club” Polow da Don? https://t.co/sJFjlhqoYU
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) September 25, 2020
Polow da Don was at a Trump Rally. 2020 is really twisted.
— Smile, You’re Alive (@keiopensdoors) September 26, 2020
This is not the first time that Polow has stumped for Trizzy Ump and it will not be the last.
The self-proclaimed “King of the White Girls” could care less what people say… he is rolling with money (all puns intended) and is down with his Platinum Plan (just sounds mad racist right?).