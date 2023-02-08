Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Baby Blue announced he is changing his name to “Bigg Money Blue” despite owing more than $1 million in restitution for PPP fraud.

Baby Blue was greeted by his Pretty Ricky bandmates as he walked out of prison on Tuesday (Feb. 7) after serving a year behind bars.

The 38-year-old reunited with Spectacular and Pleasure P, who met him outside the prison and captured the moment on livestream.

Baby Blue already out of federal prison after serving Time For $24 million PPP loan scam 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rPaUbV7wPr — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) February 7, 2023

The Pretty Ricky member pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison last February. He was accused of attempting to scam the government out of $24 million in loans provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

However, according to TMZ, Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith will have to reside in either home detention or a halfway house until his official release from custody on Apr. 4. He will also have another three years of supervised release and owes over $1 million in restitution as part of his sentence.

Baby Blue Announces Name Change

In a post-release statement, Baby Blue revealed his plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” He also teased a new album and book.

“I appreciate all the love and support from my family, friends and fans!,” he stated. “New album dropping soon! Wrote a book too! Might call that b#### ‘How To Hustle’ or ‘Blue Magic.’ Officially changing my name to BIGG MONEY BLUE! Shoutout to my n-ggas at Coleman Prison! I’m bout to get back to the MONEY! LET’S GO!”

Baby Blue also urged everybody to support their incarcerated loved ones.

“I met a lot of REAL n##### in the feds,” he added. “A lot of good street n##### doing time in this f##### up system just for hustling and getting money to support they families. Anybody out there that got a loved one behind them walls, make sure y’all show love. Y’all all they got and that commissary expensive than a b####!”