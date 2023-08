Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to ABC News, longtime publicist Roger Neal confirmed Barker died at his home on Saturday morning (August 26).

Pop culture legend Bob Barker, most famous for hosting famed game show “The Price Is Right,” has reportedly died. According to ABC News, longtime publicist Roger Neal confirmed Barker died at his home on Saturday morning (August 26). He was 99, just a few months shy of his centennial celebration.

Bob Barker took on the role of “The Price Is Right” host in September 1972. As part of the game, Barker would give the audience a chance to guess prices on everyday household items from couches to cars. Getting close to the actual price was the name of the game.

“I was 48 and didn’t have any thoughts about the rest of my life,” Barker told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. “It was just another show I thought I would have fun with and be well paid for. It’s a lot more fun to do than a person might realize. Each audience has its own personality. It’s like mining for gold. I’m looking for little gems with whom I can create spontaneous entertainment. It’s great satisfaction. I was right at home on ‘The Price Is Right’ the way I was on ‘Truth or Consequences.'”

He later told ABC News, “It’s a powerful premise. When we bring something out for the contestants to bid on, at home, they’re thinking, ‘Oh, that’s too high,’ or, ‘Oh, that’s too low, [or] ‘That’s a good bid. Whatever they’re thinking, they’re becoming involved.”

Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 14 for outstanding game show host, as well as a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 1995. He retired from “The Price Is Right” in 2007. Actor Drew Carey currently helms the show.