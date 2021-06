Champtown and Ice-T are bringing a live tribute to Prince, and honor of the singer’s 58th birthday.

Music legend Prince will be celebrated tonight, in honor of the singer’s 63rd birthday.

The live cooking show “The Itiszzz,” which is executive produced by Ice-T and Champtown, is airing a tribute to the Purple One, who was born on June 7, 1958.

“The Purple Paisley Mix” will feature Matt “Doc” Fink, Prince’s legendary keyboardist, as well as Sam Jennings, who was the singer’s creative director.

Kim Berry, who served as Prince’s stylist for 30 years, and Pepe Willie, his musical mentor, will also make appearances.

The live tribute will be rounded out by Prince’s personal chef, Crystal Blanchette.

Fans of Prince can expect to hear Champtown elicit never before told stories from the guests who had intimate relationships with Prince, as they traveled around the world together.

Click here to watch “The Purple Mix” of “The Itiszzz,” or check out this page at 8:00 p.m. when the show starts live.