Private White School Investigates Students Who Were Filmed Rapping The ‘N-word’ From DaBaby Song

An all-boys private school in Bethesda, Maryland, with a population of predominantly white students, is currently in a code of conduct crisis after some of the boys were caught saying the “n-word.”

The Landon School is a private academy that educates students from the third grade until their senior year in high school. Reps took to social media to explain what happened and what they were doing about students using the racial slur – even in the context of popular culture.

According to the Washington Post, some of the boys were recorded rapping the lyrics to Da Baby’s song “Freestyle” on the Red Line train on Thursday, September 1st by a Hispanic man named Jose Romero.

He said he started to record the teens when he heard them singing three verses of the song that contained the n-word. Romero is careful to get the back of the students’ heads.

“We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of Landon students’ behavior on the DC Metro,” the statement read. “Their conduct and offensive words are unacceptable and antithetical to our school’s values and our Civility Code.”

It continued, “We absolutely do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed in this video, and we deeply regret the hurt it has caused. We are looking into the matter. As we begin the school year, we look forward to continuing our work to build in our boys the characteristics of respect, honor, and kindness that are so essential in preparing the next generation.”

Romero said a Black woman also in the car was offended and shocked, and Romero said, “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing or hearing.”

In a separate video, the group of teenagers is seen hitting the windows and the top of the train car.

Romero captured the students yelling profanity about their rival school, Gonzaga College High School, a private Catholic college preparatory high school in the District.

“I did make it clear to him it’s impossible to tell who is saying [the n-word] and who isn’t,” Romero, 44, said. “I think that you can’t really single out one person, but the school should really take this as a teaching moment … for those students.”